New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chardham yatra in Uttarakhand will be opened partially for locals in limited numbers from July 1, the Uttarakhand Cabinet announced on Friday.

In a media briefing, the state government’s spokesperson Subodh Uniyal announced the cabinet’s decision stating Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri will be opened for residents of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Uttarkashi districts respectively from July 1. However, there will be a cap on the number of pilgrims allowed to visit the temples daily.

The spokesperson also said bringing a negative RT-PCR/Rapid Antigen test report will be mandatory for every pilgrim and the SOPs to be followed by them while visiting the temples will be issued separately.

Further, he added that a senior official will be appointed for each of the four Himalayan temples. They will be responsible for coordinating with the district administration concerned about the management of the pilgrims.

When asked whether the Chardham yatra will open for pilgrims from across the state from July 11 as planned earlier, the spokesperson said that it will depend on the situation of Coronavirus in the country.

"There are predictions about the third wave and the Delta mutant of the pandemic. That will have to be taken into account before we go ahead with the decision to open the yatra for the whole of the state. The Cabinet will sit again to take a call on that," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday reprimanded the state government for its “haste” decision to reopen the Chardham yatra. The court asked the government to either suspend or defer it.

Chardham yatra is a set of four pilgrim sites in Uttarakhand- Badrinath, Dwaraka, Puri, and Rameswaram which are believed to help in achieving moksha according to Hindu mythology. The yatra was stopped amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha