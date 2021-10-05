New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttarakhand High Court on Tuesday removed the ban from Chardham Yatra and stated to limit the number of travellers visiting on pilgrimage. Now devotees can go on the pilgrimage but only after registration. Earlier, the court made it clear that the Uttarakhand Government will have to ensure adequate medical arrangements and compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

On the directions of the High Court, the government has fixed the number of passengers daily to visit the four Dhams. The bar is set to 1000 travellers for Badrinath, 800 for Kedarnath, 600 for Gangotri, 400 for Yamunotri Dham and the limit of passengers is not negotiable.

For the unversed, Uttarakhand Court had banned the Char Dham Yatra after witnessing a rise in a number of travellers. Now, the court removed the ban and announced fix number of passengers at different Dhams.

For the Chardham yatra, passengers now have to register online and the registrations will commence from 6th October. Let us inform you that, travellers can register for a journey of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri Dham for 15 October and beyond as the slots are full till the said date of 15 October 2021 due to Navratras.

After the Court removed the ban from the Chardham Yatra, It has been made mandatory for passengers to provide Aadhaar details in the registration. Passengers can register themselves on the official website of Devasthanam Management Board on devasthanam.uk.gov.in. Passengers registering for the journey will be provided with Epass from the state.

Each passenger will have to register individually announced the Devasthanam Board of Uttarakhand. Ravinath Raman, Chief Executive Officer, Devasthanam Management Board, said that the new changes have been made in order to bring transparency in the registration of passengers going for Chardham Yatra, from October 6, every passenger's Aadhaar number has been made mandatory in the registration for the e-pass.

So far, about 70 thousand pilgrims have registered for the e-pass till October 15. Earlier, between September 18 to October 4, over 43 thousand have completed their journey of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri Dham.

Posted By: Ashita Singh