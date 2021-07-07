Seeing the receding situation of COVID-19's second wave, the Indian Railways has decided to organise special trains in September for the devotees going for Char Dham Yatra. The train will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, 2021 and will pass through 12 stations.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India suffered a dreadful second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, during which record number of deaths took place and devastated the health infrastructure of the country. However, the COVID-19 cases have started to decline from last month and the states have also started lifting the restrictions imposed on activities.

Seeing the receding situation of COVID-19's second wave, the Indian Railways has decided to organise special trains in September for the devotees going for Char Dham Yatra. As per a press release, the train will depart from Delhi's Safdarjung Railway Station on September 18, 2021 and will pass through 12 stations. The entire train journey will take 16 days to complete.

List of Station where this special train will stop:

Badrinath

Mana village (near China border)

Narsingh Temple (Joshimath)

Rishikesh

Jagannath Puri including the Golden Beach of Puri

Sun Temple of Konark

Chandrabhaga Beach

Rameshwaram including Dhanushkodi

Nageshwar Jyotirlinga

Dwarkadhish

Shivrajpur Beach

Bet Dwarka

Some of these stations are very popular tourist destination. After the successful run of 'Shri Ramayana Yatra' train operating on Ramayana circuit, IRCTC has now introduced the Deluxe AC Tourist Train for Char Dham Yatra under 'Dekho Apna Desh'. The biggest reason that IRCTC has started this tourist line in association with the Government of Indiais to promote domestic tourism.

Various facilities will be provided to the travellers like art deluxe AC tourist train, two fine dining restaurants, a modern kitchen, and shower cubicles in the coaches and sensor-based washroom function. The train offers two types of coaches which are first AC and second AC. On the other hand, the safety of the passengers has also been ensured, as each coach of the train has CCTV cameras along with the deployment of security guards.

During this yatra, devotees will travel a distance of about 8500 kilometers. Only 120 tourists will be allowed to travel on the train as the train has a total capacity of 156 tourists. The travel fare starts from Rs 78,585 per person. This includes train travel in AC class, accommodation in deluxe hotels, food, and sightseeing in AC vehicles except in hilly areas, travel insurance, and services of IRCTC tour managers.

Meanwhile, necessary precautions for COVID-19 will also be taken care of. People who wish to travel in have to get at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Apart from this, IRCTC will also provide a safety kit to all tourists carrying face masks, hand gloves, and sanitizers.

