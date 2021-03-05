The officials said that the passenger just moments before the take-off told crew members of the flight that he is coronavirus positive and showed documents to prove it.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A passenger on a Pune-bound IndiGo flight at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi sparked chaos on Thursday night after he claimed that he is coronavirus positive, forcing the pilot to return to the parking bay.

"The flight was reported to be delayed for about two hours because of the incident. The pilot of the aircraft turned back the flight from the runway to taxi-bay and offloaded all the passengers, including the Covid-19 positive passenger," news agency ANI quoted an Indigo official as saying.

After the announcement by the COVID-19 patient, there was panic among the rest of the passengers on the flight but the crew members handled the situation gave beverages and water to other passengers, the officials added.

Later, the officials said that the said passenger was handed over to the airport medical authorities, who later shifted him to south Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.

"Later, the aircraft was fumigated and sanitised and the seat covers were also changed. The airline followed the COVID-19 guidelines laid down by the government and aviation authority," the Indigo official told ANI.

All scheduled domestic and international flights were closed across the country on March 24 last year after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

However, domestic flights were allowed to resume their services in a graded manner later and airlines were asked by the Ministry of Home Affairs to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the central government.

