The Ministry had also taken the same stand in the Delhi High Court where it had claimed that the new WhatsApp privacy policy is a violation of the Indian Information Technology law and rules.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has again directed Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp to take back its new Privacy Policy. In a letter sent to the social-media giant on May 18, the ministry has expressed its reservations against its urgency to push for privacy policy and its implications on the users in India.

In addition, it once again told WhatsApp to withdraw its Privacy Policy 2021 as the changes to it, and the manner of introducing these changes undermines the inviolable values of the privacy of information, data security, and user choice and harms the rights and interests of Indian citizens.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has once again directed WhatsApp to take back its new Privacy Policy. WhatsApp had earlier claimed that it officially deferred its new Privacy Policy beyond 15th May, 2021: Govt sources — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

“As you're doubtlessly aware, many Indian citizens depend on WhatsApp to communicate in everyday life. It is not just problematic, but also irresponsible for WhatsApp to leverage this position to impose unfair terms and conditions on Indian users, particularly those that discriminate against Indian users vis-à-vis users in Europe," the Ministry stated.

The government made this submission to the Delhi High Court that was hearing pleas challenging WhatsApp's new privacy policy, which came into effect from May 15. The government also said it has written to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the issue and has given seven days time to respond to the notice. If it doesn't receive a response in the given time, necessary steps in accordance with the law will be taken.

Earlier, WhatsApp had said that as part of its new Privacy Policy, it would share user data with other Facebook companies. This led its users to believe that WhatsApp would now be able to look into personal messages and access personal data. The technology giant had given February 8 as the date after which the application would stop working on devices and accounts would be suspended if the new policy was not accepted. As a result, many people started moving to other apps, following which WhatsApp had deferred its plan of implementation of Privacy Policy to May 15.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan