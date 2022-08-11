Change Of Guard In Karnataka? CM Basavaraj Bommai Calls Replacement Talks 'Baseless'

Dismissing buzz over a complete overhaul in Karnataka ahead of the 2023 assembly polls, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said his government is stable and will continue to work for the state and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This was Bommai's first interaction after he recovered from the novel COVID-19 virus.

Buzz over a change of guard in Karnataka is high ever since Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state. Adding to it, Congress over the last couple of days has been speculating that Bommai will soon be replaced by the BJP top brass.

"It is amusing... This is not the first time the Congress is tweeting such a thing, they seem to have a feeling- there is instability in their mind which they want to spread among people across the state, but people won't believe them," Bommai said, as reported by news agency PTI.

When asked about Congress' speculation, the 62-year-old said he won't give importance to what the grand old party is saying and that his presence of mind is very clear.

"More than anything I'm 'Sthitaprajna' (man of steady wisdom), because I'm aware of the truth and there is no basis to such talk, as they are politically motivated," he said.

"This is all falsehood, the truth is that there is a stable government and it will continue to be stable. I have resolved to work much harder," he added.

Bommai, who took over from BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister, completed one year in office on July 28. However, he has been under pressure from a section of party members. Calls have also been made for a cabinet reshuffle, no such step has been taken so far.

"I'm 100 per cent confident that Bommai will continue and complete the next eight month period as Chief Minister."

Meanwhile, BJP insiders say that there is hardly any chance that the top BJP leadership will replace Bommai. His predecessor Yediyurappa has also hailed Bommai, saying the Chief Minister is doing a good job.

"There is no truth in it. There is no question of changes when it is seven to eight months for election. Basavaraj Bommai will continue as the Chief Minister. Such unnecessary reports in the media are not right, I appeal to you to stop it," Yediyurappa said on Wednesday.