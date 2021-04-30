Chandro Tomar aka Shooter Dadi was admitted to a hospital in Meerut on April 26 as she was facing difficulty in breathing.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The 89-year-old 'Shooter Dadi' Chandro Tomar passed away on Friday due to coronavirus. She was admitted to the hospital on April 26 in Meerut. It is reported that she was facing difficulty in breathing.

Chandro Tomar was from the Baghapt district and she was a sharpshooter. She started shooting when she was above the age of 60 and won various national championship award. Tomar was known as the world's oldest sharpshooter and was a feminist icon who became a leading icon against the prevailing patriarchy.

As soon as the news of her demise came out, several actors and ministers condoled her demise.

The 2019 movie Saand Ki Aankh was also made on the life of Chandro Tomar and her sister Prakashi Tomar. The role was played by Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu.

Bhumi Pednekar also condoled about the demise of Chandro Tomar and wrote, "Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girls to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi."

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh puri also wrote a message, that reads, "An epitome of gender equality & champion of women's rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as 'Shooter Dadi' by her fans and admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy and took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family."

Chandro Tomar got married at the of 15 and when she was over 60 years she started sharpshooting. She also inspired her daughter and granddaughter to join the shooting team.

