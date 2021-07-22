In 1921, when the Non-Cooperation Movement was at its peak, Azad was just 15 and decided to join the movement. Know some more interesting facts about the freedom fighter.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: "If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not if service to the motherland." These are the words of the Indian revolutionary Chandra Shekhar Azad, who organized and inspired the youth of India for the independence movement.

Popularly known as Azad or Pandit ji, Chandra Shekhar Azad was born on July 23, 1928. His mother wanted him to be a Sanskrit scholar, and therefore, he was sent off to Kashi Vidyapeeth, Banaras, to study. But, in 1921, when the Non-Cooperation Movement was at its peak, Azad was just 15 and decided to join the movement for the country. However, he ended up getting arrested due to the same.

Know some interesting facts about the great Indian freedom fighter who gave his life for the country.

Here are some facts about him:

His real name was Chandra Shekhar Tiwari. Meanwhile, a few other names given to him were Azad, Baraj, Pandit Ji.

He hailed from Bhabra, Alirajpur (British India) now in Madhya Pradesh.

At the age of 15, he joined the Non-Cooperation Movement started by Mahatma Gandhi in 1920.

After the suspension of the Non-Cooperation Movement in 1922, disappointed Azad joined Hindustan Republican Association (HRA) formed by Ram Prasad Bismil.

Azad then took charge of the organisation after the other freedom fighters, Ram Prasad Bismil Ashfaqulla Khan, Thakur Roshan Singh and Rajendra Nath Lahiri were sentenced to death in the Kakori train robbery case.

Azad became more popular after taking part in 1925 Kakori Train robbery and assassination of John Saunders in 1928, who was the assistant superintendent of police.

He was arrested and presented before district magistrate justice Reverand Tomson Kregate where he gave his name as Azad (the free), his father's name as Swatantrata (Independence) and his residence as Jail. He was whipped 15 times as punishment.

Azad with companion Sukhdev Raj was having a chat at Alfred Park, Allahabad (now Prayagraj) where someone tipped off sir J. R. H. Nott-Brower, CID head of the police about his presence in the park. Police surrounded the area amidst which Azad had to hide behind a tree, but after a long shootout, he shot himself with his last bullet.

