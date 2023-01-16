Chandigarh Woman Hit By Car While Feeding Stray Dog; Case Filed

A 25-YEAR-old woman was run over by an SUV, while she was feeding a stray dog near her house in Chandigarh. The incident was also caught on a CCTV camera, and a video of the same is also making rounds on social media.

The woman has been identified as Tejashwita. She has suffered injuries on her head and is currently admitted to a hospital.

According to a report by NDTV, the victim's father, Ojaswi Kaushal, managed to get the CCTV footage and filed a complaint at Sector 61 police station. He also mentioned that his daughter is an Architect graduate and was preparing for the UPSC.

He further also said that his wife Majinder Kaur and daughter daily go to a market and feed the stray dogs.

The police have registered the case and have been searching for the vehicle driver.

Meanwhile, in the CCTV footage, Tejashwita can be seen walking toward a dog and feeding him. In the meantime, an SUV comes on the parrel road. Moments later, it makes a U-turn and hit the woman, and leaves her on the road.

The victim's mother was horrified to see her daughter lying on the road in a pool of blood. She also mentioned that no one stopped to help, adding that she called home and the police control room, according to NDTV.

In yet another incident of hit and run, a 20-year-old woman, Anjali Singh who was riding a scooter, was found dead on the street after being allegedly hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area, on January 1.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) took cognizance of the detailed Delhi Police report prepared by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh, the ministry recommended suspending police personnel deployed in three PCR vans and at two police pickets.