Chandigarh University MMS Row: All-Women Probe Team Formed; Varsity Closed Till Sept 24, 3 Arrested

AS PROTESTS continued in Chandigarh University over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos', Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) GS Bhullar spoke to the protesting students late on Sunday night and tried to pacify them saying implicit faith is necessary and law is being followed. "We will keep coming to you, implicit faith is necessary," said DIG GS Bhullar to students protesting against the alleged video leaks.

DIG Bhullar said that there was a communication gap earlier, and the police are trying to bridge that. "The issue has been of communication gap. We have been clarifying again and again. We are assuring students that law is being followed and all legal procedures are being undertaken," DIG Bhullar said.

Here are the Top Updates From The Big Story:

- 3 arrests were made including that of a student and 2 others from Himachal. Electronic devices seized. Following CM's orders, a high-level probe will be done. 3-member all-women SIT will conduct an investigation under the supervision of seniorr IPS officer Gurpreet Deo: DGP Punjab

- "We have done a Magisterial inquiry and have registered FIR. A forensic investigation has been done. The accused persons from Shimla are arrested. We are constantly in touch with students, the situation is under control," AAP MP Raghav Chadha on the Chandigarh University issue

- The Chandigarh University administration has ordered the closure of the university till September 24. Earlier, the university was closed till September 19, however, hundreds of students protested against the alleged video leaks prompting the varsity administration to extend the closure.

Punjab | Chandigarh University closed till 24th Sept; a few students seen leaving for their homes.



- The Punjab police has ruled out any deaths from suicide and appealed to people to avoid any rumour. "No information about suicide has come out. It is a rumour that has been spread. We have not been brought forward any information that a suicide has taken place," Mohali Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amit Talwar said.

- Meanwhile, the police have arrested a woman student, who allegedly shared the videos with her boyfriend. A 23-year-old youth, Sunny Mehta, has also been arrested by the Punjab police from Shimla. He is considered the main accused with whom the Chandigarh University girl shared all the alleged bathing videos of other girls. The Punjab police have detained 31-year-old Rankaj Verma.

- "Punjab Police has arrested and has left with the accused from Rohru in case FIR no 194/22 dt 18/9/22 u/s 354C IPC, 66E IT act PS Sadar Kharad Punjab. The 23-year accused, resident of Rohru has been handed over to them," read a statement of Shimla Police.

- "Chandigarh University Case. Punjab Police reached PS Rohru in Shimla. The accused Sunny Mehta has been handed over to them. Zero tolerance to crime against women. If any collateral evidence comes our way, we will take action as per law," said Director General of Police Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Kundu.

- Punjab's Additional Director General of Police, Gurpreet Deo, who reached the Chandigarh University campus to take stock of the situation after the Sunday night protests, said that the woman student appeared to have shared a video of herself with the youth and no objectionable video of any other student was found.

- University authorities also rejected as "false and baseless" reports that claimed videos of several women students in the varsity hostel were made and leaked on social media and that distraught students had attempted suicide.

- Meanwhile, massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Sunday night. The students accused the university authorities of "suppressing facts" related to the alleged videos and suicide attempts by students.

- A student claimed the videos were made which were later deleted and the accused student's phone was also broken. Another student claimed more than 10 girls suffered panic attacks Saturday evening fearing that MMS videos of "50-60 girls had" been leaked by the arrested student to her boyfriend over the phone.

- Mohali's SSP Vivek Sheel Soni said the arrested student's mobile phone has been seized for forensic analysis. An FIR under IPC section 354-C (voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on.

- Chief Minister Mann ordered the probe into the incident, saying strict action would be taken against those found guilty. "Our daughters are our honour... a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the incident. I am in touch with the administration, said Mann, who is in Germany, appealing to people not to believe rumours".

- The women's rights body has also written to the Vice Chancellor, of Chandigarh University to take stringent action against the culprits in accordance with the law and investigate the matter extensively.