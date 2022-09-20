Chandigarh University MMS Row: Accused Sent To 7-Day Remand; SIT To Ascertain Motive Behind Leaking Videos

AMID the massive uproar over the alleged Chandigarh University leaked video case, a court in Punjab's Mohali on Monday sent the three arrested accused, one girl student and two others, to seven-day police remand. The Punjab police will now question the accused today and will investigate the motive behind sharing the alleged bathing videos of other girl students.

Protests rocked the university campus in Punjab's Mohali since Saturday night over allegations levelled by students that a hosteller had recorded several objectionable videos of women students in the common washroom. Some students even claimed that the videos were leaked. The university authorities, however, dismissed these allegations as "false and baseless".

Sandeep Sharma, the counsel for the accused, outside the court, said there were two videos – one of the woman accused and the other of some other girl. When asked about allegations against the woman student that she made objectionable videos of some students, Sharma said it is a matter of investigation.

A police official said the devices of all three accused will be sent for forensic examination. Police had arrested the woman student who was accused of making the videos, but had said on Sunday that she had shared a video of only herself with her 23-year-old "boyfriend", who was arrested from Himachal Pradesh Sunday. A 31-year-old man too was held from the hill state on Sunday evening in connection with this case.

The duo was then handed over to the Punjab Police. Police also seized the phones of the three accused, who are stated to be friends. An FIR under Section 354-C (voyeurism) of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act has been registered in the matter and further probe is on, the police said.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police has also formed a three-member all-women special investigation team to probe the allegations against the accused girl student. Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the SIT has been formed under the overall supervision of Additional DGP (Community Affairs Division and Women Affairs) Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

The SIT comprises Ludhiana Superintendent of Police (Counter Intelligence) Rupinder Kaur Bhatti as the in-charge, while two members include Kharar-1 Deputy Superintendent of Police Rupinder Kaur and DSP (anti-gangster task force) Deepika Singh. "Investigations are going on at full pace," Yadav said.

The SIT will function under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General (Rupnagar Range) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar and Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Vivek Sheel Soni, and it can co-opt any other member, based on functional requirements, officials said.

Following assurance of a fair and transparent probe, the students ended their protest at around 1.30 am on Monday, Mohali police chief Soni said. Meanwhile, the university announced "non-teaching days" till September 24, following which several students returned to their homes. Some parents of students also took back their wards from the campus. It also suspended two wardens for negligence.



