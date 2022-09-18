Chandigarh University Girls Hostel MMS Row: Varsity Denies Leaks, Suicide Attempts; Accused Man Held From Shimla | 10 Points

Students of Chandigarh University in Punjab's Mohali held a protest on the campus after videos of several female students were posted on social media, police said on Sunday. The protest continued on the varsity campus into the evening on Sunday. However, the student who was involved in sharing the videos online was arrested by the cops on Sunday.

#WATCH | Punjab: A large number of students gather inside the #ChandigarhUniversity campus in Mohali, demanding justice over the alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row pic.twitter.com/kOJ8X6cnDm — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Here's All You Need To Know.

1. It was alleged that a female student made videos of other girls bathing in the hostel. The video went viral on social media. The students protesting on the campus alleged that some of the affected students attempted suicide after the incident.

2. A 23-year-old man was detained by the Shimla District police in connection with Chandigarh University's "leaked" video case. Further, the Himachal Pradesh DGP Sanjay Kundu tweeted, "We nabbed the accused."

"An arrest was made last night, and further arrests have been made based on leads. We will share more details later," says Kharar DSP Rupinderdeep Kaur Sohi on Chandigarh University alleged 'leaked objectional videos' row.

3. RS Bhawa, pro-chancellor of Chandigarh University, said, "During the preliminary investigation conducted by the university, there has been no video of any student found objectionable except a personal video shot by the girl herself which she shared with her boyfriend."

No student committed suicide. Preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. No other material found. FIR filed. Police probing it. I appeal to students & parents not to believe in any rumours: Pro-Chancellor, #ChandigarhUniversity pic.twitter.com/eOFeF2xf8P — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

4.Amidst the massive protest on the university campus, the top cops of the Punjab Police along with senior officials of the Mohali District Administration reached the campus to take stock of the situation. They also met a group of female students presently enrolled in the university.

5. Police said that during our preliminary investigation, a female student residing in the hostel had shared her own video with a youth from Himachal Pradesh. The police also filed an FIR under IPC section 354-C(voyeurism) and the IT Act has been registered in the matter and the woman student has been arrested.

6. Protestors claimed that some of the female students who were affected by this incident attempted suicide. However, both the pro-chancellor and police denied it. "There are rumours that seven girls have committed suicide, whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to the hospital in the incident, "pro-chancellor Bawa said.

7. The main accused in this incident is a female student living on the campus and has been apprehended by the police. However, police said no video went viral and the suspect girl had sent her own videos to her boyfriend in Shimla.

8.AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday tweeted that the culpirts would get the 'harshest punishment.' The other ministers in the Punjab government cabinet also condemned the incident and demanded a high-level inquiry into the case.

9. With the issue intensifying with each day, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ordered a probe and expressed anguish over the incident. He also assured that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.

10.In a circular by the university, the registar has declared non-teaching days for students, citing "unavoidable reasons." However, all the faculty and staff members were asked to report as usual.