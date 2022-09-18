Chandigarh University: Intimate Videos Of Girl Students In Hostel Bathroom Allegedly Leaked Online; Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident, an inappropriate video of girl students in Chandigarh University was allegedly leaked by a fellow student. In the girl's hostel of the university, a girl student allegedly recorded a video of around 60 other students while taking bath and later uploaded it to an adult website.

After the girls were made aware of the situation, the chaos started on the campus as students flooded it with demands for justice. The accused was taken into custody. It was also reported, that 8 of the students tried to take their life and attempted suicide, however, Mohali SSP denied the same and said no suicide and related death has been reported till now.

On investigation, police have found out that only one video exists and that too of the accused herself. However, they have taken all the electronic devices into custody.

"She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination," stated Mohali SP.

#WATCH | So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination: Mohali SP pic.twitter.com/wv5dKYzYCr — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

The officials further assured that 'no suicide attempt or death has taken place."

One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and police is in contact with her. "Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice," stated Mohali police.

"Culprits will not be spared. Appeal to students and their parents to maintain calm," said DIG Ropar Range, Gurpreet Bhullar on Chandigarh University matter.

After a protest broke out in Chandigarh university, education minister Harjot Singh Bains urged the protesting students to remain calm.

"It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters. We all including media should be very very cautious, it is also a test of ours now as a society," he tweeted.

Punjab | Chandigarh University (CU) students held a protest last night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral



Protesting students have alleged loss of life & injuries related to this incident. Police version awaited pic.twitter.com/px1O0SDYaF — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

"This is a serious matter, an investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University (CU) alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' row.

It is being reported that the accused was recording those videos for a very long time and it was only after some videos were leaked online, that the whole case was known. After the videos went viral on the internet, several girls went into shock.

Chandigarh University has not yet issued any official statement on the matter and it is also being reported that the management of the university was trying to suppress the matter, however, when no action was taken, the students started agitating and demanded action on the same.

The accused student has been locked in a room to avoid any attacks on her by furious students. To avoid any more uprisings, University guards locked the campus doors and Police were informed immediately. Reportedly, enraged students also overturned PCR vehicles and police had to charge lathis to keep things in order.