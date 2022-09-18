Chandigarh University Girls Hostel MMS Scandal: Punjab CM Orders 'High-Level' Probe, Urges Students To Avoid Rumours

Massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sun, 18 Sep 2022 12:42 PM IST
Minute Read
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (ANI)

AMID the controversy over allegedly objectionable videos of female Chandigarh University students that went viral, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident.

"Sad to hear about the incident at Chandigarh University... Our daughters are our pride...have ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident... Strict action will be taken against the one found guilty. I am in constant touch with the administration... I appeal to all of you to avoid rumours..." he tweeted.

Later, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted that a high-level investigation had been ordered.

Protesting students alleged that a student recorded videos of female students bathing in the hostel. The video quickly went viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, female hostel students attempted suicide. However, police denied the claim of suicide attempts.

In this case, police have arrested one student.

"It is a matter of a video being shot by a girl student and circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused is arrested. No death has been reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no suicide attempt or death has taken place. One student who was taken in an ambulance was suffering from anxiety and our team is in contact with her," said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Mohali Vivek Soni.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far in our investigation, we have found out that there is only one video of the accused herself. She has not recorded any other video of anyone else. Electronic devices and mobile phones have been taken into custody and will be sent for forensic examination. Apart from the video of one student, no other video has come to our notice," he added.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ordered a thorough probe over the matter.

"It is really saddening to know about the unfortunate incident at Chandigarh University. Since this matter is very sensitive, it is my request not to forward any unsubstantiated news. There is no news of suicide by any girl student. I assure justice to University students, especially girls. The DC Mohali and SSP have been ordered to conduct a thorough enquiry into the entire incident. Guilty would not be spared," said the Minister.

Harjot Singh Bains, the Punjab School Education Minister, has urged Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.

(With Input From Agencies)

