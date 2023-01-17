Chandigarh Mayor Polls: BJP's Anup Gupta Wins Mayoral Election By One Vote

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party’s candidate Anup Gupta won the Chandigarh mayor election defeating Aam Aadmi Party's Jasbir Singh Laddi by only one vote margin on Tuesday.

BJP’s Gupta got 15, and AAP’s Singh secured 14. While Congress and SAD abstained from voting. With this, Gupta will become Chandigarh's new mayor.

Voting for the Chandigarh mayoral election began at 11 am on Tuesday in the Assembly hall of the municipal corporation as the BJP and AAP locked horns for the key post.

Last time also, there was an intense debate between the AAP and BJP regarding the mayoral election, but Sarabjit Kaur of the saffron party was elected mayor by a margin of one vote.

As per the reports, to avoid poaching both parties have taken their councillors out of Chandigarh.