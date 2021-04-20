Chandigarh Lockdown: The decision of lockdown in Chandigarh has been taken to prevent the gathering in large number. Earlier, a weekend curfew was imposed in the Union Territory on April 16 and it concluded on April 19.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Union Territory Administrator VP Singh Badnore has imposed a lockdown on Wednesday in Chandigarh on the occasion of Ram Navami. This decision has been taken to prevent the gathering in large number.

Earlier, on Friday, a weekend curfew was imposed in Chandigarh which began on April 16 at 10 PM and concluded on Monday i.e. April 19 at 5 AM. In the weekend lockdown, the Chandigarh administration also issued a guideline and said that all non-essential services will remain closed in the weekend curfew only the movement of people involved in essential activity will be allowed.

In its guidelines, the Chandigarh administration said that all non-essential services will stay closed in the city till Monday at 5 am, adding that the order will come into effect from Friday at 10 pm.

Earlier, the Punjab government also announced the Wednesday lockdown in Mohali on the occasion of Ram Navami to prevent a large number of gathering. However, there is no decision yet on the lockdown in Panchkula

Meanwhile, the Centre on Tuesday also gave orders to all Union Territories to ensure that there should be strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour with proper restrictions on movement and large gatherings.

Apart from this, the UTs were also asked to speed up the testing process. They were also asked to increase RT-PCR testing along with the use of rapid antigen tests (RAT) for screening in clusters. The statement further said that the UT needs to ramp up the hospital infrastructure process.

Talking about the coronavirus cases, Chandigarh reported 612 fresh infections, in the last 24 hours, whereas, Mohali recorded 792 cases and Panchkula reported 277 cases in the last 24 hours.

