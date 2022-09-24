Chandigarh Girls Hostel MMS Scandal: Punjab Police Arrests Army Personnel From Arunachal Pradesh

An army personnel Sanjeev Singh was arrested in Arunachal Pradesh in connection with the Chandigarh University leaked video case, news agency ANI reported. A girl student was allegedly recording videos of other female students of the university while they were bathing. Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Saturday arrested the military man for "blackmailing" that girl.

"Accused army personnel Sanjeev Singh arrested from Sela Pass, Arunachal Pradesh. Transit remand obtained from Ld CJM Bomdilla for production before Mohali court: DGP Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav," ANI tweeted.

According to the information shared by the Punjab police chief Gaurav Yadav, Sanjeev Singh was posted in Arunachal Pradesh, and he is the fourth person who has been arrested in connection with the case. Earlier, the Punjab police arrested the girl student along with other men from her native state Himachal Pradesh.

Further, the official said that the police team nabbed the army personnel after "forensic and digital evidence" were found, which were taken from those devices that have been seized from the other arrested accused.

"Mohali police got two-day transit remand from the local court and will now produce him before a magistrate in Mohali," said DGP Yadav.

"The SIT(headed by SP Rupinder Kaur Bhatti with DSPs Rupinder Kaur and Deepika Singh as members) has been conducting speedy investigations in the case. The guilty in this case will not be spared and justice will prevail," a note by the DGP office read.

Back on 18th September, a massive protest erupted at Chandigarh University campus after the matter came to light. The rumours of different girl's videos being leaked ignited the protest. However, if the Punjab police have to be believed then the accused girl has only shared her own video with a friend.

In order to investigate the case, a three-member all-woman Special Investigation Team (SIT) was set up by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. The case has been registered under sections related to sexual harassment and the distribution of obscene content using the internet.