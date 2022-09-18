Chandigarh Girls Hostel MMS Scandal: Arvind Kejriwal Condemns Chandigarh University Video Leak, Assures Strict Punishment

DELHI Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condemned the Chandigarh University video leak incident and assured that the culprits would get the harshest punishment.



"This is very serious and shameful," he said.



In his tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party Chief, Kejriwal, lauded the courage of the girl whose videos have allegedly been leaked. He said that the girls have the courage to stand against such incidents.



"We are with you. All must act with patience, "Kejriwal tweeted.

"This is very serious and shameful. The guilty will get the harshest punishment. The girls have courage to stand against such incidents. We are with you. All must act with patience," Kejriwal tweeted.

Harjot Singh Bains, the Punjab School Education Minister, has urged Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.



"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.

It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

Meanwhile, a massive protest was held by the Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of female students went viral.



Protesting students claimed that a student recorded videos of female students bathing in the hostel. The video quickly went viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, female hostel students attempted suicide.

Punjab | Chandigarh University (CU) students held a protest last night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral



Protesting students have alleged loss of life & injuries related to this incident. Police version awaited.

However, police denied the claim of suicide attempts.



"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali, Vivek Soni, on Chandigarh University Row.



The Punjab State Women Commission took notice of the situation.

"This is a serious matter. An investigation is underway. I am here to assure all students' parents that the accused will not be spared," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission.

"This is a serious matter. An investigation is underway. I am here to assure all students' parents that the accused will not be spared "said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson of the Punjab State Women Commission.