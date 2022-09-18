Chandigarh Girls Hostel MMS Leak: Chandigarh University Issues Official Statement, Says 'All Rumours Are False, Baseless'

Amid, severe agitation from students on campus, Chandigarh University has finally issued its official statement on the students 'MMS Leak' case. The university has firstly denied all the rumours and said that no student has committed suicide and also claimed that the rumours of objectionable videos shot by other girl students are totally false and baseless.

"There are rumours that 7 girls have committed suicide whereas the fact is that no girl has attempted any such step. No girl has been admitted to hospital in the incident," the statement from the university reads.

"All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which is objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend," it further stated.

Meanwhile, massive protests were held by Chandigarh University students in Mohali on Saturday night after alleged 'leaked objectionable videos' of women students went viral.

Protesting students alleged that a student made videos of girl students while taking a bath in the hostel. The video was later made viral on social media. The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police refuted the suicide attempts claim.

Police later arrested one student in the matter.

"It is a matter of videos being shot by a girl student and later circulated. FIR was registered in the matter and the accused student was arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) was reported," said Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohali Vivek Soni on Chandigarh University row.

"Forensic evidence is being collected. So far no attempt to suicide has been reported. Medical records of students have been taken on record. People should not pay attention to any rumours," he added.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains has appealed to Chandigarh University students to remain calm and assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

"I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm. No one guilty will be spared. It is a very sensitive matter and relates to the dignity of our sisters and daughters," said the Minister in a Twitter post.

Punjab State Women Commission took cognisance over the matter.

"This is a serious matter. An investigation is underway. I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused will not be spared," said Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission.