Chandigarh Creates Guinness World Record For Making 'Largest Human Image Of Waving National Flag'

India is all set to commemorate its 75th Independence Day on August 15. Back in 1947, the country got its freedom from British colonial rule on the same date. The day is celebrated with great enthusiasm all across the country. While some celebrate the day by listening to all the patriotic songs and remembering the brave hearts who laid their lives for the freedom of the country, others express their happiness towards the day by flying kites. In order to celebrate the day in the most unique manner, students in Chandigarh created a record for forming ‘World’s Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag’ ahead of the day.

With an incredible event like that, the Union Territory got its name registered in the Guinness World Record as it observed the largest human chain formation of the Tricolour flag in order to celebrate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A Tricolour-like shape was made in the air by the students while they queued themselves in the form of the Human Flag in the presence of the team of Guinness Book of World Records.

An event was organised by NID Foundation and Chandigarh University, where over 5,800 people gathered at Chandigarh Cricket Stadium to attend it. The step was taken to intensify PM Narendra Modi’s ongoing ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Videos and pictures from the event were shared by the news agency ANI which depicted a large number of people dressed in tri-colour clothes and making a formation of the Indian flag.

“The title for this record is 'Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag.' One such record was set in the UAE, years ago. Today, that record has been broken, thanks to the participation of 5,885 people: Swapnil Dangarikar, GWR Official Adjudicator,” ANI tweeted.

The news agency shared another post which was a video of the breathtaking event.

“Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today. Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi was also present here on the occasion,” they tweeted.

#WATCH | Guinness World Record for the largest human image of a waving national flag achieved by Chandigarh University and NID Foundation at Chandigarh today.



Before the commencement of the event both the bodies, NID Foundation and Chandigarh University took to their respective social media handles and shared a glimpse of the preparation of the incredible event.

Sharing the post, NID Foundation wrote, “We are getting ready to take on Guinness World record title today”.

15th August carries a lot of importance for every Indian citizen. The day reminds us of the struggle India faced in order to get freedom from British Rule.