Chandigarh COVID Restrictions: Issuing fresh guidelines to control the surge, the UT administration said that public movement will stay restricted till 5 am on May 11, adding that only essentials shops will be allowed to remain open.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday extended the night curfew and the weekend curfew imposed in the union territory (UT) earlier till further notice amid a surge in coronavirus cases across the country.

It also said that home delivery and takeaways will be allowed till 9 pm and 5 pm respectively, adding that all government offices will run from 9.30 am to 5 pm in Chandigar, which is the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, till further orders.

The new guidelines also asked private offices to promote work from home while it said that public transport will continue in the UT with 50 per cent capacity.

Government offices and banks to work with 50 per cent capacity, the guidelines stated, adding that COVID-19 vaccines will be administered for free for all beneficiaries including those above 18 years.

The ban on cinema halls, swimming polls, spas, gyms, coaching centres and bar will also continue as per the latest guidelines.

Gathering for occasions like marriages will be restricted to 50 and for cremation or funeral, it will be 20, the guidelines said.

While there will be no restriction on inter-state movement, yet those entering Chandigarh without Covid negative reports or vaccine certificates will be subject to random testing, it further said.

Recruitment exams will be postponed except those especially permitted by the Chandigarh administration.

This comes a day after Chandigarh reported 860 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally of cases in the city increased to 44,306, with 7,592 active cases. As per official data, seven people succumbed to the disease during the day, bringing the fatality in the UT to 496.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma