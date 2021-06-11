Chandigarh Coronavirus Restrictions: As per the guidelines issued by the Chandigarh administration, there will no restriction on the moment of people engaged in essential services.

Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Chandigarh administration on Friday evening announced that a complete corona curfew will be imposed in the union territory (UT) from 5 am on June 13 that will continue till 5 am on June 14 in order to break the chain of the deadly COVID-19 infection.

As per the guidelines issued by the Chandigarh administration, there will no restriction on the moment of people engaged in essential services. The guidelines further stated that manufacturing outputs can operate in Chandigarh without any restrictions with prior permission from the administration.

Shops dealing in essential goods like milk, bread, vegetables, fruits, eggs, meats and groceries can operate for home delivery up to 2 pm, the guidelines said, adding that there will be no restriction on movement of inter-state services of goods.

Barbershops can also operate till 2 pm, it said, adding that people going to or returning from ISBTs, railway stations and airplanes are exempted from the weekend curfew.

The guidelines have also allowed marriages, wedding ceremonies, funerals and last rites with 30 people. Morning walks have also been allowed from 6 am to 9 am in the UT but people would need to practise social distancing and use facemasks, the guidelines said.

"All passes related to the Hon'ble Punjab and Haryana High Court and District Court shall be issued by the Registrar General, Punjab and Haryana High Court," it said.

The guidelines have warned that people violating or breaching the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the UT would be dealth under the Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Friday reported 70 new cases while three more people succumbed to the infection during the past 24 hours. The UT, which is the capital of both Haryana and Punjab, now has less than 600 active COVID-19 cases while more than 59,000 patients have recovered from the infection. On the other hand, the cumulative death toll in Chandigarh is over 700.

