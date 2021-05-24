Chandigarh COVID Restrictions: Weekend curfew imposed in UT till Monday; know what's allowed and what's not
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chandigarh administration has announced the weekend corona curfew in the union territory (UT) from 6 pm on Friday (28 May) to 5 am on Monday ( 31 May). According to the Chandigarh administration, the following categories will remain exempt in the UT during the weekend curfew.
• Essential shops will be allowed to remain open while night curfew will remain in place from 6 pm to 5 am
• All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 3 pm following COVID protocols
• Restaurants will be allowed to operate for home delivery and take-aways
The list of what’s not allowed includes:
• All shopping malls
• cinema halls
• theatres, museums
• gym
• libraries
• spa
• salons
• Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden
Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had announced a weekend corona curfew from May 22 till May 24. This is the second time Chandigarh has announced a weekend curfew. The UT is also following night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am. The guidelines issued for the curfew earlier include:
• Manufacturing industries to remain open and movement of their vehicles allowed
• No curb on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.
• All the government machinery and departments tasked with Covid-19 related duties, like police, fire person, media person, etc allowed to operate.
• Medical shops, pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, pharmaceuticals labs, ambulance, nursing homes, etc to remain functional.
• Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services shall be permitted.
• Restaurants, hotels, including food joints in various malls, will be allowed to remain open for home delivery only up to 9 pm.
• Passengers going to the airport, railway station, bus stand allowed
• Marriages with prior permission from the SDM allowed with up to 20 guests.
• For funeral up to 10 people allowed
Posted By: Sugandha Jha