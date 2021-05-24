Chandigarh Weekend Curfew: Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had announced a weekend corona curfew from May 22 till May 24. This is the second time Chandigarh has announced a weekend curfew.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Chandigarh administration has announced the weekend corona curfew in the union territory (UT) from 6 pm on Friday (28 May) to 5 am on Monday ( 31 May). According to the Chandigarh administration, the following categories will remain exempt in the UT during the weekend curfew.

• Essential shops will be allowed to remain open while night curfew will remain in place from 6 pm to 5 am

• All shops will be allowed to open from 9 am to 3 pm following COVID protocols

• Restaurants will be allowed to operate for home delivery and take-aways

The list of what’s not allowed includes:

• All shopping malls

• cinema halls

• theatres, museums

• gym

• libraries

• spa

• salons

• Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden

Earlier, the Chandigarh administration had announced a weekend corona curfew from May 22 till May 24. This is the second time Chandigarh has announced a weekend curfew. The UT is also following night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am. The guidelines issued for the curfew earlier include:

• Manufacturing industries to remain open and movement of their vehicles allowed

• No curb on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods.

• All the government machinery and departments tasked with Covid-19 related duties, like police, fire person, media person, etc allowed to operate.

• Medical shops, pharmacies, dispensaries, clinics, pharmaceuticals labs, ambulance, nursing homes, etc to remain functional.

• Transportation for all medical personnel, nurses, para-medical staff, other hospital support services shall be permitted.

• Restaurants, hotels, including food joints in various malls, will be allowed to remain open for home delivery only up to 9 pm.

• Passengers going to the airport, railway station, bus stand allowed

• Marriages with prior permission from the SDM allowed with up to 20 guests.

• For funeral up to 10 people allowed

