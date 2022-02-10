Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: The Chandigarh administration on Thursday decided to ease COVID-19 restrictions imposed in the Union Territory after a significant decline in new COVID infections was witnessed across the UT. Announcing relaxations in COVID-19-induced curbs, the Chandigarh administration lifted the night curfew across the UT and also ordered the opening of Chandigarh Bird Park and Rock Garden from February 12.

The administration further announced that all schools for all classes and coaching institutions in the UT will reopen with full capacity from February 14, Monday, however, the order stressed on the hybrid model in which both online and offline classes will conducted.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan