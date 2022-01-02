Chandigarh | Jagran News Desk: Chandigarh on Sunday imposed fresh COVID-19 restrictions in the city in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. Chandigarh’s Disaster Management Committee ordered that hotels, cafés, coffee shops, eating places will function with 50 per cent capacity.

The employees as well as the customers must be fully vaccinated – with second dose of COVID-19 vaccine – except the individuals not due for second dose as per the health protocol.

Marriage places as well as Banquet halls can also remain open with 50 per cent capacity, with entry allowed to only the dully vaccinated individuals.

In another order, the Chandigarh administration had announced that the famous Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh will remain closed on Sundays.

Boating will remain closed at Sukhna Lake except from 5 am to 9 am and from 6 pm to 8 pm from Monday to Saturday during which morning/evening walkers/visitors will be allowed with proper protocol.

Chandigarh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike since June as 70 fresh Covid-19 cases were recorded, taking the total number of active cases in the City to 236.

The City had reported 49 new cases and no new death on Friday. Eight patients were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the state of Punjab is witnessing a consistent rise in the number of infections for the past few days.

The state reported 100 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 167 on Thursday, 221 on Friday and 332 on Saturday as daily Covid testing hovered around 15,000 to 16,000.

