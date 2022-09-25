Chandigarh Airport To Be Renamed After Bhagat Singh, Says PM Modi In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute to the great freedom fighter. Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, said PM Modi in the 93rd episode of his monthly Mann ki Baat address.

He said that an important day of 'Amrit Mahotsav' is coming on September 28 when the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh will be celebrated.

"Just before his birth anniversary, as a tribute, an important decision has been taken, it has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh," Modi said.

In his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, Modi also said that climate change is a major threat to marine ecosystems and that the litter on beaches is disturbing.

"It becomes our responsibility to make serious and continuous efforts to tackle these challenges," he said.

PM Modi also requested people to share their views on the campaign for naming cheetahs brought to India from Nambia last week. The cheetahs were released in Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park.

"It will be great if the naming of cheetahs is in tune with our traditions. Also, suggest how humans should treat animals. Participate in this contest & maybe you could be the 1st one to witness the cheetahs," PM Modi added.

He further said that people from many corners of the country expressed happiness over the return of cheetahs and 1.3 crore Indians were elated and filled with pride. He added that a task force will monitor cheetahs, on the basis of which it will be decided when people can visit the cheetahs.

PM Modi in 93rd episode of Mann Ki Baat also paid tributes to BJP ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, saying he was a profound thinker and a great son of the country.