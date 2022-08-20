Chandigarh Airport To Be Named After Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the Punjab and Haryana governments have agreed to rename Chandigarh's international airport after freedom struggle icon Shaheed Bhagat Singh. The information was shared by Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann through a tweet.

A meeting was conducted between the two governments where the decision was taken. Dushyant Chautala, Haryana's Deputy Chief Minister, was present at the meeting.

After the meeting, Bhagwant Mann took to Twitter and wrote, "Punjab and Haryana agreed on the name of Chandigarh's international airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji. Had a meeting with Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on this issue today."

After the implementation of the name, the airport will be known as 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh' airport.

Take a look here :

चंडीगढ़ के अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाई अड्डे का नाम शहीद भगत सिंह जी के नाम पर रखा जाएगा इस पर पंजाब और हरियाणा के बीच सहमति बनी...



आज हरियाणा के उपमुख्यमंत्री दुष्यंत चौटाला के साथ इस मसले पर मीटिंग की pic.twitter.com/ahkSP6PTBr — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 20, 2022

This is not the first time when renaming of the airport after freedom fighter has been suggested. Back in 2016, the Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to change the name of Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh.

Meanwhile, a state holiday has already been declared by the Punjab government on March 23, the martyrdom day of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

After the order given by the CM, the government officials has put up pictures of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar at all its offices.

Explicit support has been shown by the Aam Aadmi Party for freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's sacrifices. Delhi's CM and Aam Aadmi Party's Supremo Arvind Kejriwal had also pledged to put up photographs of BR Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh in all government offices after winning the state legislative election.

After gaining victory in the election, the party proposed to keep the name of Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh only.