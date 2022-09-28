Chandigarh Airport Renamed To 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport' On His 115th Birth Anniversary

IN order to give respect to freedom struggle icon Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the Chandigarh airport was renamed as 'Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport' on the freedom fighter's 115th birth anniversary on Wednesday (September 28).

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' he addressed the nation on the radio and announced the name change of the airport.

"Just before the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, an important decision has been taken as a tribute to him. It has been decided that the Chandigarh airport will now be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh. It had been in waiting for a long time," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday (September 28), Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in a ceremony on the 115th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter officially christened the airport. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, governors of Punjab and Haryana Banwarilal Purohit and Bandaru Dattatraya, Union minister of state for civil aviation General VK Singh (retd), Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, airport chief executive officer Rakesh Ranjan Sahay and Haryana home minister Anil Vij were present at the ceremony

“Finally our efforts paid off. On behalf of the entire Punjab, we welcome the decision of naming the Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh ji," Bhagwant Mann in a tweed (in the Punjabi language) said.

Apart from Mann, Haryana's Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed the same feeling.

This is not the first time that an airport's name has been changed after a freedom fighter. Back in 2016, the Haryana Assembly unanimously passed a resolution to change the name of Chandigarh airport after Bhagat Singh.

In recent times, the significance of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh has increased. The Aam Aadmi Party has shown tremendous support for freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's sacrifices.

Meanwhile, the idea to change the name of the airport was proposed by the AAP government after winning the election in the state.