New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust’s General Secretary took to Twitter on Monday and refuted all the allegations of corruption in the purchase of land around the premises of the now-under-construction Sri Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Champat Rai said that the land which the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust bought has been purchased at a price lesser than the market rate, adding that all the checks and balances related to transparency including the dialogue between buying and selling parties was maintained.

What is the controversy?

Leaders of the Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party alleged that two real estate dealers bought a plot of land for Rs 2 Crore, which within “10 minutes of purchase” was sold to Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust for Rs 18.5 Crore.

Champat Rai took to Twitter and clarified that the money paid involved Rs 5.8 Crore in Circle rate, another Rs 5.8 Crore in stamp valuation and Rs 2 Crore as consideration amount. It is implicitly claimed that in two separate transactions, thus, the total elevation of the amount was from Rs 13.60 Crore to Rs 18.5 Crore against Rs 2 Crore to 18 Crore being claimed by the political parties.

Champat Rai – from being jailed during Emergency to Ram Janmabhoomi Trust’s General Secretary

Rai is also the Vice President of Vishwa Hindu Parishad which played an integral role in stoking emotions during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in the Hindi heartland in the late 1980s and early 1990s. An RSS Pracharak, since youth, Champat Rai was a Chemistry professor in Aashram Degree College in Dhampur, Moradabad. His family members claim that Rai was jailed all through the Emergency. Following this, he finally joined Vishwa Hindu Parishad in 1980.

Following the destruction of what is called a “disputed structure” in December 1992, Champat was integral to VHP’s fights inside the courtrooms in relation to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. For Ramlalla Virajman side in Supreme Court, Champat Rai led the movement to gather evidence to establish the land as the site believed to be the spot where Lord Ram took birth centuries ago. He was made the General Secretary of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the allocation of disputed land in November 2019.

