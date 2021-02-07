Chamoli Glacial Burst: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel on Sunday safely rescued all 16 people trapped inside a tunnel near Tapovan in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel on Sunday safely rescued all 16 people trapped inside a tunnel near Tapovan in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, where flash floods triggered by a glacial burst earlier today wreaked havoc.

The ITPB personnel have been deployed in the district to carry out relief and rescue operation following the incident. A video shared by news agency ANI showed a personnel approaching the tunnel to rescue the workers trapped inside. Watch the video here:

#WATCH| Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel approach the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli to rescue 16-17 people who are trapped.



(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/DZ09zaubhz — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

In another video, the rescuers can be seen pulling out a person from the tunnel with jubilant shouts of 'Zor Laga ke Haisha'. The person raises his hands in happiness after being rescued. Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: ITBP personnel rescue one person who was trapped in the tunnel near Tapovan dam in Chamoli.

Rescue operation underway.



Rescue operation underway.



(Video Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/RO91YhIdyo — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Disaster Response Force personnel, along with state police officials have been carrying out rescue and relief work at the flood-affected areas. So far, 10 bodies have been recovered, while 100 to 150 people remain missing.

The flash floods were triggered after a part of Nandadevi glacier broke off. The Uttarakhand government has issued an alert for several districts of the state, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri, Tehri and Rudraprayag in the wake of the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken a stock of the situation and have assured all necessary assistance to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. An alert has been issued for all districts of Uttar Pradesh as well amid fears that the glacial outburst can lead to the rise in the water level of Ganga.

Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department has predicted that dry weather will prevail in the affected areas of the state on February 7 and 8. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

