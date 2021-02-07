Chamoli Glacial Burst: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that dry weather will prevail in the affected areas of Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a major relief for the areas affected by the flash floods triggered by a glacial outburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted that dry weather will prevail over the state on February 7 and 8.

The norther part of the state, however, is likely to receive snowfall on rain on February 9 and 10 due to the western disturbances, the IMD said in a special press release issued on Sunday.

The Joshimath area of the Chamoli district, which was the affected the most by the flash floods following the glacial outburst, will record a minimum temperature of minus one degree celsius, and a maximum temperature of nine degree celsius tomorrow, the IMD said. The area is unlikely to receive snowfall or rain in the coming two days. Here is a date-wise forecast of the Chamoli district:

February 7 -- No rainfall/snowfall likely, mainly dry weather will prevail

February 8 -- No rainfall/snowfall likely, mainly dry weather will prevail

February 9 -- Light rainfall/snowfall (upto 15.5 mm) likely over norther parts of districts commencing from evening

February 10 -- Light rainfall/snowfall likely over nothern parts of district and expected to continue till forenoon

Hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police and National Disaster Response Force personnel, along with state police officials have been carrying out rescue and relief work at the flood-affected areas. So far, 10 bodies have been recovered, while 100 to 150 people remain missing.

The Uttarakhand government has issued an alert for several districts of the state, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri, Tehri and Rudraprayag in the wake of the incident. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have taken a stock of the situation and have assured all necessary assistance to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

An alert has been issued for all districts of Uttar Pradesh as well amid fears that the glacial outburst can lead to the rise in the water level of Ganga. The state government has asked the officials to continuously monitor the water levels of the river.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja