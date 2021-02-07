Chamoli Glacial Burst: The northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed several major disasters in the past three decade, triggered mostly by cloud bursts, landslide, or earthquakes.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A part of Nandadevi glacier broke off in the Uttarakhand's Tibet-bound district of Chamoli on Sunday morning, causing massive flood in the Dhauliganga river that has left scores missing, with many feared dead. Search, rescue, salvage operations have been initiated by personnels of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Army, and the Indian Air Force in the affected areas, while the authorities have issued an alert in several districts of the state including Haridwar, Dehradun, Rishikesh, Pauri, Tehri and Rudraprayag.

The nothern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh have witnessed several major disasters in the past three decade, triggered mostly by cloud bursts, landslide, or earthquakes. Let us look at five natural disasters that wrecked havoc in the Himalayan region in the recent past.

Kedarnath tragedy

Uttarakhand witnessed the country's worst natural disaster since the Indian Ocean Tsunami, in June 2013, when a multi-day cloudburst caused devastating floods and landslides, leaving more than 5000 people dead. Around 3 lakh pilgrims and tourists -- mostly visiting the Kedarnath shrine -- were left trapped in the valleys following the destruction of bridges and roads. Over the next few days, the Indian Air Force, the Indian Army and the paramilitary troops evacuated lakhs of people.

Himalayan flash floods, 2012

Landslides and flash floods triggered by sudden outbursts in the Himalayan region of the northern states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh left 31 people dead in August 2012. Several houses were washed away while the Char Dham Yatra was briefly suspended.

Chamoli earthquake

Over 100 people were killed after an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Ritcher Scale jolted the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand (then a part of Uttar Pradesh) on March 29, 1999. It was the strongest earthquake to strike the foothills of the Himalayas in over ninety years.

Uttarakhand forest fire, 2016

Over 4,500 hectares of forest were burnt down, while several people were killed in a series of widespread wildfire in Uttarakhand between April and May, 2016. The forest fires were triggered by heatwaves

Uttarkashi earthquake

At least 769 people were killed while scores others were injured after an earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter Scale struck in the Garhwal division of Uttarakhand (then a part of Uttar Pradesh).

Posted By: Lakshay Raja