New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Can't wait to take your car or bike out for a stroll? Well, keep a check on this new rule by the government to avoid a challan of Rs 5,500. Yes, as per the new rule in the city of Noida, anyone who does not have a high security number plate on their vehicle may land into trouble from April 15.

What is high security number plate?

The high security number plate is a sticker on your vehicle which states the engine and chassis numbers of your car or bike. The special number plate is for your safety and convenience and is fitted in a unique way in your vehicle that can't be easily removed.

Data of vehicles without high security number plate

Some vehicle owners in Gautam Budh Nagar district were not serious about HSRP that was the reason government came up with this idea of challan worth Rs 5,500. As per numbers, even 50% of the people don't have a high security number plate installed in their bikes and cars. Talking about the number of vehicles, as many as 7.5 lakh vehicles in the area have been registered in the district meanwhile, 2.5 are the ones which are running from different districts. This means that around 10 lakh cars run here, but so far 5 lakh do not have a high security number plate.

High security number plate can be attained through online booking

A facility of having high security number plate is available through online. One just needs to register themselves through the internet in order to get the number plate installed. There are a lot of people Gautam Budh Nagar district who have done online booking and are waiting for their number plate. Till then you are handed over a slip which works as a temporary document which you can use to avoid challan.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal