Centre’s Pollution Control Panel Orders Shutting Down Industries Using Coal, Other Unapproved Fuels In Delhi-NCR

As a cold wave hits Delhi, the Commission for Air Quality Management has said industries using coal and other unapproved fuels will be shut down.

Industries, in Delhi NCR, that are using unapproved fuels will be closed down without delay starting January 1, Centre’s air quality panel said on Wednesday, as quoted by PTI. The panel also informed that heavy fines will be imposed on them.



The panel however added that the use of low-sulphur coal in thermal power plants is allowed.

Industries and commercial establishments using unapproved fuels will be closed without giving any prior show cause or notice, as per the directions given to the pollution control authorities in the region.

"Maximum environmental compensation will be levied on them according to the guidelines of the Central Pollution Control Boards," an official of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said, as quoted by PTI.

The official also clarified that restrictions on use of low-sulphur coal in captive thermal power plants has not been prohibited. He added “it could be used wherever the primary purpose is power generation".

Hotels, restaurants, banquet halls (with emission control system), and dhabas will be able to use wood or bamboo charcoal for tandoors and grills. While, firewood and biomass briquettes can be used for religious purposes and cremation.

The CAQM’s statement also stated that the use of wood charcoal for cloth ironing is allowed.

The commission had earlier this year in June issued directions to ban the use of coal in industrial, domestic and other miscellaneous applications in the entire Delhi-NCR region from January 1, 2023.

Industries in the Delhi NCR regions gobble up around 1.7 million tonnes of coal each year. In fact, around 1.4 million tonnes are consumed in the six major industrial districts of the region alone.



When the panel had earlier invited suggestions to find a permanent solution to the problem of pollution in Delhi-NCR, a large number of those suggestions from the general public and experts in the field called for the banning of coal.

A report, presented by an expert group constituted by CAQM to look into the suggestions, also strongly recommended phasing out heavily polluting fossil fuels like coal and mandating cleaner fuels to the extent possible.

(With agency inputs)