New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Sunday withdrew the advisory issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) that cautioned people against sharing photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organisation.

In a press release, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said it is withdrawing the press release as it can lead to misinterpretation.

"The release advised the people to not to share photocopy of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used," the ministry said.

"However, in view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect," the ministry added.

The Bengaluru Regional Office of the UIDAI had issued a press release, asking people not to share photocopy of one's Aadhaar with any organisation because it can be misused.

The Bengaluru UIDAI office had said that people should only share a masked Aadhaar - which can be downloaded from UIDAI's official website at myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in - which displays only the last 4 digits of the biometric ID can be used for the purpose.

However, the central government, while withdrewing the statement, said the UIDAI issued Aadhaar card holders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their Aadhaar numbers.

"Aadhaar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder," it said.

