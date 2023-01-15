'Centre Wants To Capture Judiciary': Kapil Sibal Slams Govt Remarks On Appointment Of Judges

The top court, in 2015, had struck down the NJAC, describing it as unconstitutional.(Pic-ANI)

RAJYA Sabha MP and former Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday accused the central government of trying to "capture" the judiciary. He said that the centre is trying its best to create a situation in which the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) in "another avatar" may be tested in the Supreme Court once again.

"If they manage to do that, that would not bode well for democracy. As it is, all institutions have been captured by them. The judiciary is the last citadel of freedom. If the final word on the appointment of judges to the higher judiciary is left to the government, they will fill these institutions with individuals whose ideology is aligned to that of the political party in power," he alleged.

The former law minister said that the basic structure as mentioned in the Kesavananda Bharati case was very important in the current time and challenged the government to openly say if that was flawed.

"They are trying their best to create a situation in which the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) in yet another avatar may be tested in the Supreme Court once again," Sibal told PTI in an interview.

Sibal's remarks come a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticised the Supreme Court's repeal of the NJAC Act. He also questioned the 1973 judgement in the Kesavananda Bharati case. He said that it set a wrong precedent, and he disagrees with the ruling by the top court that the Parliament can amend the Constitution but not its basic structure.

On being asked about the remarks by the Vice President, Dhankar, Sibal said, "When a high constitutional authority and a man who is well versed in the law makes a comment of this nature one has to first ask the question - is he speaking in his personal capacity or for the government." "So, I don't know in what capacity he is speaking...The government has to confirm that. If the government publicly states that they agree with his views then it has a different connotation".

Sibal called law minister Rijiju's comments about the judiciary "unfortunate" and "a matter of grave concern."

"I have said before that the Law minister is perhaps not well versed with the functioning of courts, nor is he familiar with court procedures. He is perhaps making such comments based on perceptions and incomplete facts. He apparently has not been properly briefed," Mr Sibal said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"But whatever it is, it is inappropriate to make such statements publicly," the former Congress leader said, hitting out at Rijiju.