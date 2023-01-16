Centre Urges CJI To Include Govt Representatives In Supreme Court Collegium

Union Law Miniter Kiren Rijiju has asked Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to include representatives of Centre in the judicial appointments process to ensure “public accountability”. Rijiju, in a letter, said that inclusion of government representatives in the two-tiered Supreme Court collegium system will introduce transparency in the selection process of constitutional court judges.

This letter from the Law Minister is the latest in a series of public criticisms that several elected leaders of the BJP have levelled against the Supreme Court. In the past, Rijiju has alleged that the collegium system of appointment for Supreme Court judges is opaque. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have also been critical of the Supreme Court, saying it often interferes in the legislature’s role.

The letter addressed to Chandrachud also asks for the inclusion of state government’s representatives in High Court Collegiums to “dispel a notion that opaqueness shrouds the process for selection of constitutional court judges”, according to a report by the Times of India.

"As I have said elsewhere, the process by which a judge is appointed to a superior court is one of the best kept secrets in this country," former Supreme Court Justice Ruma Pal had said on November 10, 2011. Justice Pal had gone on to say, in a speech ten years ago, that consensus over judge appointments often involved trade-offs that result in “dubious appointments” and “disastrous consequences” for the litigants and judicial credibility in India, TOI reported.

In 2014, Parliament had passed the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act (NJAC) which was quashed by the Supreme Court, in October 2015, as being unconstitutional. The NJAC was supposed to replace the collegium system and it would be headed by the Chief Justice alongside two senior most Supreme Court judges, Law Minister, and two eminent personalities appointed by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, Leader Opposition in Lok Sabha, and the CJI. The two eminent persons selected must have had someone from the scheduled caste, Other Backward Classes, or a minority community member and the other person must be a woman. A 4:1 majority had struck down this Act as unconstitutional, after hearing several petitions against it. Supreme Court Advocates on Record Association was the first and lead petitioner.