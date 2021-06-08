The government directed the states to designate a set of officials that must be designated by the states in each district for administering the Covishield to the people mentioned above.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indians going abroad for education, employment or as part of the contingent going for Tokyo Olympics 2021 must get their CoWIN vaccination certificates linked to their passport. Such individuals have also been allowed to get their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine within 28 days, the Union government said on Monday while updating the rules for vaccination.

The vaccine certificate linked to the passport as well as the 28-day time window for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine will remain available till August 31, the government added.

Only Covishield to be inoculated for going abroad?

The government directed the states to designate a set of officials that must be designated by the states in each district for administering the Covishield to the people mentioned above. The latest vaccination guideline for those going abroad for education, jobs or individuals belonging to the Indian sports contingent for Tokyo Olympics does not mention the inoculation of Covaxin, one of the two vaccines currently in use to protect people from COVID-19.

"It is clarified that Covishield, produced by the Serum Institute of India and approved by the DCGI is one of the vaccines by the WHO for use as of 3rd June 2021. States/UT governments shall designate a competent authority in each district for according permission for such administration of the second dose of Covishield," the order added. The government also said that the mention of vaccine-type as Covishield is sufficient and no other qualifying entries are required.

This special dispensation will be available to:

a) Students who have to undertake foreign travel for the purposes of education.

b) Persons who have to take up jobs in foreign countries

c) Athletes, Sportspersons and accompanying staff of Indian contingent attending International Olympic Games be held in Tokyo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that the Centre will provide vaccines free of charge to people aged above 18 and would take back control of vaccination from states. The new rules will come into effect from June 21.

"The Centre is taking back total control of vaccination now. It will take over the 25 per cent doses assigned to states and this will be implemented in the next two weeks. From June 21 the Centre will provide free vaccines to states," PM Modi said in an address to the nation Monday evening.

