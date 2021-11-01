New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With the decline in cases of COVID-19, the central government on Monday ordered to resume biometric attendance for employees of all levels from November 8.

Earlier, Biometric attendance was discontinued across all the Central government offices since last year, as a precautionary measure due to the conditions created by COVID-19.

"The matter has since been reviewed and it has been decided to resume biometric attendance for all levels of employees, with effect from Monday, November 8, 2021," said the memorandum.

Ministry of Personnel said in an office memorandum that it shall be the responsibility of Heads of Department to ensure preventive measures to contain the spread of coronavirus and listed points.

The 8 points of the memorandum are as follows:

-Placement of sanitisers mandatorily near biometric machines.

-Employees should sanitize their hands before and after marking attendance, they should maintain six feet physical distancing while marking their attendance and, if required, additional biometric attendance machines are to be installed to avoid overcrowding.

-All employees are required to wear masks or face covers at all times including the time when they are waiting to mark their attendance.

-Designated personnel should be deployed near biometric stations to clean or wipe the touchpad or scanner areas of biometric scanners frequently.

-Such personnel will also guide employees to maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour while in queue and added that an adequate number of biometric stations should be placed in outside or open-air environment.

-Meetings, as far as possible, shall continue to be conducted through video conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless necessary in the public interest, are to be avoided.

-All officers and staff shall strictly follow the COVID-appropriate behaviour, at all times, in offices.

-Adequate natural ventilation must be maintained while all offices shall undertake orientation of the employees on precautions to be followed.

The Ministry of Personnel had on June 14 this year issued instructions to regulate the attendance of the central Government employees with reduced staff, staggered timings, and exemption to certain categories of employees from attending offices, which were in force up to June 30 this year.

(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh