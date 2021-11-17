New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Several major decisions have been taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. Giving information about these decisions, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said that mobile tower connectivity will be provided in more than 7000 villages of 44 aspirational districts of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha. The government has decided to provide 4G mobile services to these villages in the meeting of the Union Cabinet. The project is estimated to cost Rs 6466 crore.

Mobile tower facilities will be provided in 7,266 villages in 44 aspirational districts of five states - Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Odisha, which do not have telecom towers. An expenditure of Rs.6,466 crore is estimated on this scheme: Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur

Anurag Thakur said that the government has decided that roads will be built in remote areas of the country under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. These roads will pass through dense forests, mountains and rivers. Tribal areas will also benefit from this project. The construction of 32,152 km of roads has been approved under the project. A total expenditure of Rs 33,822 crore is estimated on this.

On the other hand, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, while giving information about the decisions taken in the meeting of the Union Cabinet, said that telecom connectivity package has been passed for all the uncovered villages in those areas which are tribal-dominated areas of Maharashtra. In this package, 491 villages in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, 109 villages in Nandurbar district, one village in Osmanabad district and nine villages of Washim district have been passed in this package for providing telecom service. Work on this project will be started soon.

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha