New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: ‘Har Ghar Dastak’ COVID-19 vaccination campaign by the Indian Government is to be launched on November 2, on the Occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. The news agency ANI informed on Thursday citing official sources.

'Har Ghar Dastak' door-to-door vaccination campaign that will run over the next one month for full vaccination in poor-performing districts will be launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas," Reported ANI.

Har Ghar Dastak is a door to door vaccination drive that the central government announced on Wednesday. In the campaign, the health workers will administer the COVID-19 vaccine to people by visiting their houses. Under the campaign, People eligible for a second dose and people who have not taken any vaccine for coronavirus will get it for free sitting at their homes.

'Har Ghar Dastak' door-to-door vaccination campaign that will run over the next one month for full vaccination in poor performing districts will be launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas: Official sources — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed about the Centre's plan to launch the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign on October 27.

"We are going to launch a mega vaccination campaign 'Har Ghar Dastak'. We have decided that for the next one month, healthcare workers will go door-to-door to vaccinate people eligible for the second dose and also those who have not taken the first dose," said the Minister.

"More than 10 crores people have not taken the second dose of vaccine. People who are eligible for the second dose should take the vaccine," he added.

Highlighting the need to accelerate the pace and coverage of vaccination, he stated that there are more than 10.34 crore people in the country who have not taken the second dose after the prescribed interval.

The Union Health Minister also stated that adequate vaccine doses were available in the country, and more than 12 crore balance unutilized doses are available with the States for administering. "No district should be without full vaccination", he exhorted the States. He further added- "Let us aim to cover all eligible with 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine by end-November 2021."

Posted By: Ashita Singh