New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the ongoing standoff with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is mulling banning 54 Chinese apps "that pose a threat to India's security", reported news agency ANI quoting sources.

According to the ANI sources, these apps include Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD, Beauty Camera - Selfie Camera, Equalizer and Bass Booster, CamCard for SalesForce Ent, Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite, Viva Video Editor, Tencent Xriver, Onmyoji Chess, Onmyoji Arena, AppLock, and Dual Space Lite.

This is not the first time India might impose a ban on Chinese apps. Till June 2020, the Centre had banned around 224 Chinese apps, including TikTok, PUBG Mobile, WeChat, Likee, Mi Community, Alibaba Workbench, AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard and WeDate.

"Government of India today issued an order under section 69A of the Information Technology Act blocking access to 43 mobile apps. This action was taken based on the inputs regarding these apps for engaging in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order," the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had said in a release.

That came after 20 Indian soldiers, including a Colonel-rank officer, lost their lives while thwarting People's Liberation Army (PLA) attempt of inflitrating the Indian side of the LAC in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

Later in September, the Centre further blocked 118 Chinese mobile apps stating that they are "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the state and public order". However, China opposed India's decision to continue the ban on Chinese mobile apps and said the action is in violation of the World Trade Organisation's non-discriminatory principles.

