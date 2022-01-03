New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Modi government on Monday suspended the biometric attendance at all government offices in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases. The attendance will now be marked in the separate registers manually, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said further.

The biometric attendance was resumed in the first week of November 2021.

“Keeping in view the rise in #COVID cases in the last few days, the Biometric attendance for govt officials and employees is being suspended with immediate effect, till further orders. Under leadership of PM Sh @NarendraModi, this decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees," Singh wrote on Twitter.

decision has been taken in the interest of safety and health of the govt employees. 2/2 #DoPT — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) January 3, 2022

An official release by the personnel ministry stated: As a precautionary measure, it has been decided to suspend the marking of biometric attendance in Aadhaar-based biometric attendance system in all ministries/departments of the government of India, including its attached/subordinate offices, with immediate effect till January 31, 2022.

All the heads of departments shall also continue to ensure that all employees wear masks at all times and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour strictly, the government order said.

India on Monday reported a sharp surge in daily coronavirus cases.

A total of 33,750 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 175 fresh Omicron cases were reported in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,700. Maharashtra with 510 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19 has the highest number of new variant cases in the country. Delhi has the second-highest of 351 cases followed by Kerala with 156 cases, Gujarat 136, Tamil Nadu, 121, and Rajasthan 120.

India on Monday also began vaccinating children aged 15 to 18 against COVID-19. On day one of vaccination for children aged 15 to 18, over 40 Lakh received vaccine shots, the government said later on Monday.

