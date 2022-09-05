Centre Summons Wikipedia Executives Over 'Khalistan' Edit On Arshdeep Singh's Page

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday has reportedly issued summons to Wikipedia representatives in India to seek an explanation on how Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page entry was changed to reflect the Khalistan association.

According to several media reports, the Indian government is of the opinion that the changes done to Arshdeep's profile can cause disharmony in India and it can lead to law and order situations for Arshdeep's family.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday taking to Twitter criticized the site and tweeted," No intermediary operating in India can permit this type of misinformation and deliberate efforts to incitement and user harm - violates our govt's expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet."

No intermerdiary operatng in India can permit this type of misinformation n deliberate efforts to incitement n #userharm - violates our govts expectation of Safe & Trusted Internet #wikipedia @GoI_MeitY #SafeTrustedInternet pic.twitter.com/Qm6HdppM1k — Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) September 5, 2022



Meanwhile, on Sunday night, after India lost to arch-rival Pakistan, young bowler Arshdeep recieved hate online and was called a “Khalistani” after he dropped Asif Ali's catch at crucial point of the match in the tournament.

Following that, he was caught in a crossfire of online trolls and later his Wikipedia profile was edited with his country called "Khalistan Punjab" and his name changed to "Major Arshdeep Singh Bajwa". India was replaced with Khalistan several times across the article. However, later it was fixed by a team of wiki editors.

Reportedly, the user also replaced the word India with Khalistan in links cited to support claims on the page.

However, Arshdeep also found support from the cricketing fraternity and other fans. Former India cricketer, Harbhajan Singh also came out in support of the young left-arm pacer.

“Stop criticising young @arshdeepsinghh. No one drop the catch purposely.. we are proud of our boys .. Pakistan played better.. shame on such people who r putting our own guys down by saying cheap things on this platform bout arsh and team.. Arsh is GOLD,” Harbhajan tweeted