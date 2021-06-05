In a series of Tweets, the AAP claimed that the scheme, which was aimed at benefiting 72 lakh people, was stopped on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday claimed that the Centre has stopped the Delhi government's flagship doorstep ration delivery scheme that scheduled to be implemented from next week. In a series of Tweets, the AAP claimed that the scheme, which was aimed at benefiting 72 lakh people and controlling the ration mafia, was stopped on the basis that its approval was not sought before implementation.

"Mr Prime Minister, what is your connection with the 'ration mafia'? Why have you stopped Delhi government's 'Ghar Ghar Ration Scheme'," the AAP said in a roughly translated Tweet in Hindi. "Arvind Kejriwal has been fighting against Ration Mafia for decades! You cannot stop him PM Modi".

The 'Ghar Ghar ration scheme' was approved by the Delhi cabinet in July last year to provide doorstep delivery of PDS ration. However, the Centre in March this year said that it could lead to hoardings, forcing people to buy ration at buying grains and other essentials at higher rates.

The Centre also asked the Delhi government not to implement the scheme, saying it is "not permissible" to use subsidised food grain allotted under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) for a state scheme.

However, Kejriwal claimed that it was very important for him to ensure ration delivery to poor people by removing the ration mafia from the public distribution system.

He said that the doorstep delivery of ration was a revolutionary scheme because of the powerful mafia active in the field and hoped the scheme without any name would satisfy the Centre and it would have no objection now.

"We dreamt of this scheme for 20-22 years and I was personally preparing for it for last 2-3 years, so our hearts sank after receiving Centre's objection but now we will not let any obstruction come in its way and accept all their conditions," the Delhi Chief Minister had said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma