While the daily case count continues to decrease, country's weekly positive rate currently stands at 2.37 per cent, a slight increase from 2.27 per cent on July 7.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As daily case count of COVID-19 continues its downward trend, the Centre has raised red flags for the states reporting higher number of COVID-19 cases. The Centre also asserted last week that the second wave of COVID-19 is not ‘over yet’ amid the worrying trend of rising positivity rate that some states continue to report.

While the daily case count continues to decrease, country's weekly positive rate currently stands at 2.37 per cent, a slight increase from 2.27 per cent on July 7.

Centre teams sent to six states with higher caseload

The Union Health Secretary has written to the states to control the spread of the virus in districts with more than ten per cent COVID-19 test positivity rate.

Between 29 June to 5 July, 73 districts, most in north-eastern states reported more than 10 per cent COVID-19 test positivity rate. The maximum number of districts are in Arunachal Pradesh, where about 18 districts reported more than 10 per cent Test Positivity Rate between 29 June to 5 July.

"We have told states to identify a cluster of cases and work on containment strategies," Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health said in a press briefing.

While most states continue to report a decline in Coronavirus cases, Kerala's daily case count continues to rise. The state saw an increase of 2,216 cases on Friday in the active case count tally. The state, however, also reported the most number of recoveries in the country totalling at 11,414 recoveries.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India has inoculated over 370 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. Uttar Pradesh on Thursday inoculated the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses totalling at 2,98,96,371 doses by the end of the day.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma