New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Hours after protesting farmers unions rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal for early talks conditional to their moving to designated place, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that the central government should initiate unconditional talks with the farmers at the earliest.

"The central government should initiate unconditional talks with the farmers at the earliest," Kejriwal wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

The joint forum of 30-farmer unions on Sunday rejected Union Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional" proposal of moving to the Nirankari ground in Delhi's Burari, saying they will continue to hold their protest at the borders of the national capital.

Farmers are presently rallying at the Tikri and Singhu interstate border and are adamant on moving to Jantar Mantar. Shah had said that the government is ready to hold talks with farmers the very next day they shift their protests to a structured place.

"I appeal to the protesting farmers that govt of India is ready to hold talks. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion. Government is ready to deliverate on every problem and demand of the farmers," Shah told news agency ANI.

"If farmers' unions want to hold discussions before December 3 then, I want to assure you all that as soon as you shift your protest to structured place, the government will hold talks to address your concerns the very next day," Shah added.

Shortly after Shah's appeal, the Punjab Chief Minister's office issued a statement, saying Amarinder Singh has urged farmers to reciprocate the Home Minister's gesture by accepting his appeal to shift to a designated place, thus paving the way for early talks to resolve their issues.

