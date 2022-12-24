Centre Should Apologise For 'Misleading' People On Ram Setu: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said, that the Union government should apologise for "misleading" the country on the Ram Setu issue, adding that when the Congress-led UPA government said the same thing but it was dubbed as "anti-Ram".

Speaking to reporters at a helipad, the Congress leader responding to a question on Jitendra Singh's statement in Parliament on Ram Setu, said, "When the Congress government (at the Centre) said the same thing, we were branded as anti-Ram."

"The government of these so-called devotees of Lord Ram stated in Parliament that there is no solid evidence of it (Ram Setu), so now in which category they should be put? They should apologise for misleading people," Baghel said as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Chattisgarh CM also said, that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) too did not comment on the government's stand and that they are the real devotees of, ram, they would have criticised the government.

The Union minister on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that Indian satellites have acquired high resolution images over the Ram Setu region connecting India and Sri Lanka. However, satellite images cannot provide direct information about the origin and age of this structure, the minister added.

"Through space technology we have been able to discover pieces and islands, some kind of limestone shoals, which of course, can't be accurately said to be remnants or parts of a bridge. But they do have a certain amount of continuity in location through which some surmises can be drawn.

"So, what I am trying to say in short is that it is difficult to actually pinpoint the exact structure that existed there, but there is some kind of an indication, direct or indirect, that those structures have existed," the Union minister had said as quoted by news agency PTI.

(With Agency Inputs)