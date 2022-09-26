Centre Set To Repurpose Aarogya Setu, CoWIN For Other Health Issues

AAROGYA Setu and CoWIN, India’s two digital health platforms which have been used effectively to control the COVID-19 pandemic are now all set to manage other public health concerns under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

“We are repurposing India’s digital health solutions. Corona produced two important digital health solutions. One was Aarogya Setu. There are 240 million downloads of Arogya Setu. And since Corona seems to be out of our lives hopefully, this application is being repurposed and will now take care of India’s digital health issues. If you go to a hospital, you won’t have to stand in a line to register yourself; you can scan and get the OPD card,” the chief executive of the National Health Authority, RS Sharma told the Hindustan Times.

“CoWIN, which was a Covid vaccination application, is also being repurposed. We are repurposing it for the universal immunisation programme, so you can use it to find and get other 12 essential vaccines under the national immunization programme, such as the polio drop,” Sharma added.

In the last ten years or so, India has created various digital public platforms. Aadhar, UPI electronic KYC, digital lockers, etc are a few examples which are unique in its own way.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission was launched on September 27, 2021. Within a year of launch, the digital mission has crossed the landmark of 10 million digitally linked health records, with over 2.7 million records linked in a day, according to data shared by the health authority.

“This reflects an important milestone in the digitisation of health records in the country,” health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

On August 15, 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission as a pilot project in six Union Territories, which was scaled up last year, Sharma said.

While inaugurating the Arogya Manthan 2022 to celebrate four years of AB-PMJAY and one year of implementation of ABDM, Mandaviya on Sunday said the government aims to deliver one million Ayushman Bharat cards every day.