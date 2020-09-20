Centre on Sunday proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) through a bill that proposes to make Aadhar a mandatory identification document for NGOs to receive foreign funds.

New Delhi | Jagran News desk: Centre on Sunday proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) through a bill that proposes to make Aadhar a mandatory identification document for NGOs to receive foreign funds. The amendments also seek to bar the public servants from accepting foreign donations. Notably, more than Rs 58,000 crore foreign funds were received by NGOs registered under the FCRA between 2016-17 and 2018-19. There are around 22,400 NGOs in the country.

According to the government, the need to strengthen the Act has arisen due to several organisation “misutilising or misappropriating” the funds leading to the government cancelling 19,000 such registrations in the past few year. The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020 is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Sunday.

Listed below are the key features of the proposes draft bill

The draft bill seeks to make Aadhar a mandatory identification document for all the office bearers, directors and other key functionaries of an NGO or an association eligible to receive foreign donations.

It also proposes that not more than 20 per cent of the total foreign funds received could be spent on administrative expenses. Presently, the limit is 50 per cent.

It also seeks to bar public servants and government-owned corporations from receiving any foreign contributions. Amendment of clause (c) of sub-section (1) of section 3 to include "public servant" also within its ambit, to provide that no foreign contribution shall be accepted by any public servant,” the Bill says.

The government has also sought to give itself considerable powers in deciding which organisation, if it has obtained prior permission from the government for foreign contribution, shall cease to utilise its funds. Earlier it was supposed to be done only after the person or association has been “found guilty” of violation of the Act.

These amendments, according to the home ministry, seek to enhance transparency and accountability in the receipt and utilisation of foreign contribution worth thousands of crores of rupees every year and facilitating “genuine” non-Governmental organisations or associations who are working for the welfare of the society.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha